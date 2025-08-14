Karachi likely to experience rainfall next week: Met Office

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Karachi next week as new monsoon system will enter Sindh via India's Gujarat on the night of August 17.

The rainfall, the Met Office added, is expected in several areas of Sindh from August 18 to 23.

It further said that one or two rain spells likely in the metropolis during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert warning of heavy monsoon rains across various cities of Punjab, including Lahore, during Independence Day celebrations.

According to PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, the seventh spell of monsoon rains has commenced and will continue until August 21.

The DG said that the spell is significantly stronger compared to previous ones and may bring intense rainfall to both upper catchment areas of rivers and the plains of Punjab.

He further informed that monsoon showers are also expected during religious events such as Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), affecting most districts of the province.