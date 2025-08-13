Grand Independence Day ceremony underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq are being celebrated with a central ceremony at Islamabad’s Jinnah Sports Stadium, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari as the chief guest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the chiefs of the three armed forces, and national and foreign dignitaries are also in attendance.

The event features a parade by the armed forces and an air show, while the prime minister will unveil the Marka-e-Haq Monument — to mark Pakistan's success against India during the war against India in May.

At Shakarparian Parade Ground, military aircraft, tanks, artillery, radars, and other weapons used in the battle are on public display.

Earlier, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to the nation’s martyrs and reaffirming the resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence at all costs.

Across the country, celebrations are in full swing, with streets, neighbourhoods, and cities adorned in the green and white of the national flag.

In Punjab, rallies and events were held in Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Narowal, and other cities.

Sindh witnessed festivities in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Thatta, and Badin, while in Balochistan, rallies were held in Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Bolan, Sohbatpur, Lehri, Gwadar, and other towns.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a special Independence Day celebration for the minority community was organised at the Mardan Commissioner’s Office, while in Karak, preparations reached their peak.

In Azad Kashmir, colourful events were held at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, and a ‘Martyrs’ Honour March’ took place in Mirpur.