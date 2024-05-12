PM promises unwavering support to Saudi investors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met Sardar Ilyas Khan, the president of a well-known Saudi business group in Islamabad. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday assured the local and foreign investors as well as foreign companies of government's unwavering support, in a meeting a Saudi business group.

The Saudi trade delegation was led by Sardar Ilyas Khan, the president of a well-known Saudi business group.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Hanif Abbasi, officials from the group among others were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz appreciated Khan’s efforts in bringing foreign direct investment in Pakistan and his cooperation to improve bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The premier also hailed the Saudi group for providing 13,000 employment opportunities to Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Khan stressed the need to enable one-window operation to facilitate foreign investors in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was among the most beautiful countries in the world. “It’s economy can be managed.”

Moreover, PM Shehbaz also emphasised the importance of local production to increase the GDP growth and highlighted the importance of increasing exports.