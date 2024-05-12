Bilawal Bhutto honours late mom Benazir in touching Mother’s Day post

Benazir Bhutto (left) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pose for a photo in this picture from the past — PPP/File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday honoured his late mother, Benazir Bhutto, in a touching social media post on Mother’s Day.

World marked the International Mothers Day with sweet messages and heartfelt wishes to honour motherhood.

Bilawal took to his Instagram and shared a bittersweet post remembering his mother on this day.



The young politician is the scion of Pakistan’s major political families — the Bhutto family — and the grandson of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The 35-year-old lost his mother Benazir Bhutto, who was also a former premier of the country, in a terrorist attack in 2007. However, he remembers her dearly and often gets emotional while recalling his beloved mom.

While everyone else wished their mothers on Mother’s Day and celebrated in different ways, Bilawal posted an adorable picture in the loving memory of his late mom.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote in the caption.

International Mother’s Day was observed all over the world, including Pakistan on Sunday to honour the mothers for their selfless love for their children.



The Day was widely celebrated around the world and has a rich history, stemming from a profound love and respect for mothers and motherhood.

The subject of annual Mother’s Day celebrations and expressions of appreciation for their undying love, sacrifice and devotion.

A support system, a hero, a fighter, an anchor and a best friend, there are many more titles used to pay tribute to the mothers and in fact the sacrifices rendered by mothers are unmatched.

The Mother’s Day was formally established in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson announced that the second Sunday in May would be Mother’s Day.