Training being imparted to cops to e-tag outlaws: IG Memon

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon Sunday said the law enforcement agency was working on electronic tagging of outlaws and training was being imparted to cops about it.

On April 22, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah ordered the IG to start e-tagging of repeat criminals. He directed him to initiate a pilot project with 4,000 anklet devices. Memon had told the CM that SOPs were being devised for the e-tagging process.

Talking to Geo News, the Sindh IG said the number of repeat offenders was between 8,000 and 12,000 in Karachi and daily around 400 street crime incidents were happening in the megalopolis.

He apprised Karachi housed 108 police stations and a population of about 0.25 million fell within limits of each of them.

“Street crimes are a big challenge for police as more than 80,000 such incidents are reported annually in Karachi alone,” he said, adding that the law enforcers had launched a crackdown on the culprits.

He said the incidents of killing and injuring over resistance during a robbery had upped and police had arrested a large number of criminals involved in such incidents.

“Abour 64% of the suspects involved in killing citizens and 62% of the suspects who injured citizens during robbery have been caught,” said IG Memon.

He said 67 investigation officers had been specified to investigate the robbery cases. Whereas, he said, drug peddling was another big problem in the metropolis.

Memon said strict security measures were being adopted and surveillance cameras were also being installed at entry and exit points of the province.

“We are making every effort to improve police’s performance in the province,” he said.