Punjab polls: ECP unlikely to get funds till 10th

Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) appointed polling staff collect ballot boxes and other items from polling stations during local body elections in Lahore on July 16, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The government sources said on Saturday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is not likely to receive funds for the elections by April 10.

The ECP spokesperson also confirmed that the institution has not received the funds so far. On the other hand, government sources said that there is no possibility of the ECP receiving funds for the elections by April 10 because no meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee is scheduled until April 10.

The Election Commission has demanded 21 billion rupees from the government for the elections in Punjab and the Supreme Court has ordered the Finance Ministry to give the funds to the Election Commission by April 10.

On November 30, the Economic Coordination Committee approved the Election Commission’s demand of 15 billion out of 47 billion which was not for the general election. Earlier, the Supreme Court has announced verdict in the delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections case.

The apex court ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and also declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s March 22 decision to delay polls till Oct 28 as void.

The SC directed the government to provide Rs20 billion to Election Commission of Pakistan for holding the elections. The decision was announced by three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Strict security measures have been taken at the premises of apex court.