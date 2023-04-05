Individuals in judiciary doing politics: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/@MediaCellPPP

Following the Supreme Court's decision to hold snap elections in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday alleged that “individuals” in the judiciary were “doing politics.”

The PPP chairman, who was addressing people at the foundation ceremony of the first “health city” in Gambat, Sindh accused members of the judiciary of taking sides and said: “These institutions have become puppets.”

Speaking about the ongoing conundrum regarding the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he alleged: “The same plan through which the “selected” was imposed in 2018 is being put into play even today. An unworthy and incompetent leader was imposed on us back then and these judges could not see.”

A day earlier, in a major development and apparent victory for the former ruling party, the top court declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision on the Punjab and KP election null and void, ordering to hold snap polls.

The decision has been slammed by the incumbent ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The PPP chairman too expressed his displeasure with the decision and said that the fight for "Lahore’s throne will sink Pakistan".

“We have to save this system,” he said, adding that “some people” in the institution “have become stubborn and are playing politics”.

He slammed the judiciary and said that the institution had failed to do its duty at various points in Pakistan’s history, including the hanging of his grandfather Zulfiqar Bhutto.

“We do not believe that there is any institution of justice in this country,” Bilawal said.

“Under Bhutto’s leadership, Pakistan had become a leader of the Muslim Ummah. However, because of these courts, the Qauid-e-Awam was hanged. They were not ashamed. No judge has heard the case of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to date."

He added, “Some judges colluded with Musharraf and allowed 11 years of dictatorship and when Benazir was martyred, the judges did not give her justice.”

Bilawal lamented that he had failed to get justice for both his grandfather and his mother, and said: “I am ready to protect the rights of the people”.

Turning his guns towards the deposed prime minister, the PPP leader said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the former establishment had admitted to “cheating on the Constitution” and that members of the judiciary wanted to do politics.

“If you want to do politics, prepare yourself. We will compete with you in politics,” he said. “We will answer these puppets by winning the throne of Lahore.”

Speaking on the general political climate in the country, Bilawal said: “Fight political battles but also work for the people according to your manifesto. If we did politics of manifesto instead of politics of hatred, division and abuse, Pakistan would have benefited.”

If we can do politics like that, nothing can stop Pakistan from growing and developing a strong economy, he added.

The foreign minister also praised both his mother and his father — Asif Ali Zardari — for their services to the country.

Health city

Speaking about the health city that was being initiated, the PPP leader said lauded his party’s efforts to improve healthcare in the country.

He proudly shared that people would no longer have to go to India for kidney operations. “There is the free treatment for Lingus and cancer at this hospital. The Gambat Hospital is ready to compete with any hospital in the whole world — and that too for free.”

Bilawal further said: “We want Pakistan to have the technology to make its own medicines. In a year, we will be making medicine here.”

He further expressed concern that the Sindh government’s reputation had been tarnished so much that people could not believe how much work was being done and heaped praises on the hard work of the doctors at the Gambat University.

“Gambit University is our response to those who try to smear our reputation,” he added.

He then instructed Sindh Chief Minister: “Keep doing your work, we will answer these puppets.”