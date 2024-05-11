AJK cop shot dead on second day of violent protests against inflation

Protestors seen during arson amid violent protests in AJK in these stills taken from videos on May 11, 2024. — X/@fouzi_s/ author

MIRPUR, MUZAFFARABAD, AJK: An assistant sub-inspector was killed and several protesters were injured during violent protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as the demonstrations against high electricity bills and taxes continued for a second day on Saturday.

Clashes erupted between police and Awami Action Committee (AAC) demonstrators on different spots throughout the AJK region as the former tried to keep the protest participants from marching ahead.

Markets, trade centres, offices and schools and restaurants remained closed due to the AAC’s call for a shutter down and wheel-jam strike across the state to protest the electricity price hike and taxes.

Heavy police force was deputed on all the ways leading to Madina Market, where the AAC had organised a reception for the long march participants.

The routes leading to Muzaffarabad were blocked with barricades at Shahrah-e-Srinagar, while heavy police contingents remained present on the thoroughfare.

The day dawned with large number of participants from Bhimbar, Mirpur and Kotli marched towards Muzaffarabad in groups.

The protest near Mirpur's Islam Garh turned violent as the protesters opened fire on police when they tried to block their way, which led to ASI Adnan Qureshi being shot in the chest.

The cop succumbed to his injuries after being shifted to the hospital, while three protesters were also severely injured.

Meanwhile, several other cops and protesters also got injured during the teargas shelling by the police and stone pelting by the demonstrators in Kotli. The violent protesters damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car at the Poonch-Kotli road.

Earlier, clashes were reported from Shah Sultan Bridge, Tanga stand and Aziz Chowk in Muzaffarabad as well.

Police launched a crackdown against the protesters after the events of violence, arresting dozens of individuals in the AJK capital.

On Friday, more than 40 people, including 11 policemen, were injured as a result of stone pelting and clashes.

The AJK government had banned public gatherings, rallies, and processions in all districts in the wake of AAC protests, with Section 144 imposed in the entire region.