Good wheat crop expected this year

LAHORE: The per-acre production of wheat is very encouraging this year despite unfavourable weather conditions, according to a Punjab government official.
Wheat was available in abundance at Rs 3,900 per maund in the productive areas. Hence, there was no shortage of wheat in the province, said Zaman Wattoo, secretary Food Punjab. He said the production of wheat was 5 to 10 maund higher than the previous year. He said the government was taking steps for the economic welfare of all segments of society. Flour for free is being provided to 10 crore people in Punjab.
BANNU: Ulema and Religious scholars can play a key role eliminating social evils like aerial firing, one-wheeling on...
CHAGAI: The Levies on Saturday claimed to have recovered two mortars, a rocket and a bomb in an operation conducted on...
NAROWAL: An elderly citizen breathed his last on Saturday moments after getting a free wheat flour bag in...
PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali paid a surprise visit to the Judicial Complex,...
SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha Saturday granted three-day physical remand of PTI leader Ali Amin...
SUKKUR: Two policemen were martyred, while four others injured in an attack by criminals in the Katcha area of...