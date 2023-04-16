Good wheat crop expected this year

LAHORE: The per-acre production of wheat is very encouraging this year despite unfavourable weather conditions, according to a Punjab government official.

Wheat was available in abundance at Rs 3,900 per maund in the productive areas. Hence, there was no shortage of wheat in the province, said Zaman Wattoo, secretary Food Punjab. He said the production of wheat was 5 to 10 maund higher than the previous year. He said the government was taking steps for the economic welfare of all segments of society. Flour for free is being provided to 10 crore people in Punjab.