UVAS, Malaysian varsity to promote academic linkage

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged an online meeting with University Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) for the promotion of academic and research linkages.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting while Dean & Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UMK/Head of Clinical Department Dr Muhammad Ferhan Bin Reduan from University Malaysia Kelantan and other senior faculty members of UVAS and UMK officials attended the meeting through a video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS was willing to collaborate with UMK to share its knowledge and resources with students, faculty and staff for the promotion of veterinary education.

The meeting discussed funding opportunities, mutual interests and DVM externship programme between FVM-UMK Malaysia & Faculty of Veterinary Science-UVAS. It also discussed future collaboration to arrange training, workshops, symposia and conferences. Meanwhile, the UVAS Department of Dairy Technology organised a five days hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products (Butter, Desi Ghee, Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert)’ under the project ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ on City Campus.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 18 participants, including farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals from public/private sectors & dairy industries were present.

UK varsity delegation visits PIFD: A delegation from Cardiff Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, visited Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) for a week which concluded on Friday.

The delegates included two students and a faculty member. The delegation spent time with faculty and students at Textile Design, Gems & Jewellery, Furniture Design & Manufacture, Leather Accessories & Footwear, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing & Merchandising and Ceramic & Glass Design departments of PIFD. The foreign students also got weaving and natural dye training at the Textile Design department.

Earlier this year, PIFD and Cardiff Met had signed a Declaration of Understanding. The scope of declaration includes research collaboration leading to joint projects and co-authored publications, staff exchange to enable co-operation in teaching, workshops and conferences, research enhancement, and access to facilities, student exchange to support the growth of intercultural competencies and soft skills amongst the student population of both parties.

PU, PEF sign MoU: Punjab University and Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) have signed an MoU to collaborate on scholarly research aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of PEF’s educational initiatives.

The MoU was signed in the office of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood with Managing Director of PEF Manzar Javed Ali, Deputy Managing Director (Operations) Qurat ul-Ain Memon, and Director (External Linkages) Punjab University Dr Sobia Khurram and others were also present.