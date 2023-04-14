Ice-filled capsules recovered from man’s abdomen

PESHAWAR: The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) and Excise Police Station, Mardan Region, on Thursday arrested an accused and removed 51 ice-filled capsules (314 grams) from his abdomen.

Following a tip-off about possible drug smuggling, the excise personnel stopped one Anwar Khan, a resident of Jamrud, who was carrying ice-filled capsules inside his body via Islamabad Motorway.

SHO Excise Police Station Mardan Region Muhammad Riaz and other officials nabbed the smuggler near the motorway interchange and later 51 ice-filled capsules (314 grams) were recovered from his abdomen during a surgery at the Mardan Medical Complex. The accused had planned to shift the drug to Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, 12kg hashish was recovered from a motorcar (LEI 1161) near Rashakai interchange and one person was arrested. Meanwhile, Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Zafarul Islam Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Engineer Dr Eid Badshah have announced to award certificates of appreciation to the excise personnel over the actions.