Youm-e- Ali (RA) observed with religious spirt

LAHORE: The martyrdom day of fourth Khalifah Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed with traditional religious spirt and zeal on Wednesday with believers taking out mourning processions and holding meetings to commemorate his achievements and personality.

The central procession was taken out from Mubarak Haveli inside Mochi Gate early morning and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional route. The procession was led by leading Zakerin while different groups of flagellants and Noha Khwans paid tributes to the fourth Khalifah (RA). The participants of procession recited Nohas and different groups conducted flagellation (Matam) with chained knives.

The route of the procession included Imambargah Ghulam Ali Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Mochi Gate, Lal Khooh, Fazal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Koocha Shian, Chuhatta Mufti Baqar, Old Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Dabbi Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Paniwala Talab, Chowk Nogaza, Chowk Tarannum Cinema, Chowk Tibbi, Bazaar Hakeeman, Chowk Novelty, Mohalla Jogian, Oonchi Masjid and Bhaati Gate.

Volunteers and doctors with ambulances were accompanying the procession. The participants had Iftar at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession. Other processions were taken out in Iqbal Town, Shahdara, Imamia Colony, Islampura etc. Besides the processions, the Shia devotees held Majalis at various places to highlight his personality and achievements.

Meanwhile, conferences were held in various Imambargahs including Jamia Al-Muntazir at Model Town, Imambargah Mubarak Begum at Bhaati Gate, Kirshan Nagar and Lytton Road where zakerin paid tributes to the qualities and achievements of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Various religious organisations also held meetings to commemorate the achievements of the fourth Khalifah (RA) and urged the Muslims to follow his footsteps to regain the lost grandeur of the Ummah.

In view of the prevailing security situation, the district government had taken strict security measures for the procession as a large number of police and reserved police personnel were deployed on the route and at other sensitive places.

Policemen took positions on the rooftops of the buildings along the route and nobody was allowed to stand on the rooftops and balconies. Special control rooms were established at different points to monitor the situation, both manually and through close circuit cameras installed at sensitive points for the purpose.