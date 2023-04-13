Black sheep

I have been highlighting the problems in National Savings Centres across Pakistan for the last several years. Some of its officers are taking advantage of the lack of education and literacy of the poor customers and are not being taken to task by National Savings. This corruption can be easily controlled if the payment of all profits from National Schemes is transferred to the customer’s bank account and an SMS alert is sent to the customer concerned regarding payment.
Despite reassurances from the institution that the automation process is being readied and the grievances of the customers will soon be addressed, nothing has materialized on this front, as yet.
A Kareem
Karachi
