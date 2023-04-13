New baseline

The gas bills one received for March contained adjustments for increased gas tariffs, effective January 2023. These arrears have had a great impact on the March bills, almost doubling the amount charged for consumption alone. One would think that winter had arrived very early, as such high charges this early in the year are unprecedented. With bills like this in March, one dreads to think of what the bills will look like when winter truly does arrive. Hopefully, the government will have come up with some way to bring these bills down by then.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
The issue of water scarcity is not new to Pakistan, as the country has been facing this problem for many years....
The Azad Kashmir region is facing a major crisis in its education sector. The government schools in the area lack...
I have been highlighting the problems in National Savings Centres across Pakistan for the last several years. Some of...
With each passing day, our incumbent government, on the orders of the IMF, issues some new notification to raise...
Sindh has witnessed a considerable increase in crime over the last year or so. The recent murder of IBA-Sukkur...
Rainwater has, traditionally, been considered a blessing in our part of the world. We even have festivals that...