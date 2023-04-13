New baseline

The gas bills one received for March contained adjustments for increased gas tariffs, effective January 2023. These arrears have had a great impact on the March bills, almost doubling the amount charged for consumption alone. One would think that winter had arrived very early, as such high charges this early in the year are unprecedented. With bills like this in March, one dreads to think of what the bills will look like when winter truly does arrive. Hopefully, the government will have come up with some way to bring these bills down by then.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad