Three killed in Nowshera over land dispute

NOWSHERA: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when two groups traded fire over a property dispute in the Hakimabad locality in Nowshera on Monday.

Lodging the report with the Cantt Police, Shahzad Akram of one group said that he along with his two brothers Murad Akram and Irshad Akram was ploughing the fields with a tractor.

In the meantime, he alleged, accused Gulraiz Hakim, Pervez Hakim and Jalal Hakim and an unidentified person came and opened fire on them.He said his two brothers Murad Akram and Irshad Akram and a relative Samiullah were killed while he and Adnan sustained serious injuries in the firing.

Hayat Gul of the rival group registered the case and told the police that they were attacked by Israr Gul, Majid and Adnan with automatic weapons.As a result, Sajawal, Hayat Gul and Jamal sustained injuries.The police registered the first information reports got registered by both parties and started an investigation.