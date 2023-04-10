Toxic dump

The large garbage dump on Airport Road in Larkana has become a threat to the health and safety of the city’s residents, as it is a major source of pollution and disease. In contrast to developed nations, where they are working on generating energy from trash, we can’t even dispose of our waste without causing harm to ourselves and our environment.
Local officials are urged to look into this matter and shift this dump to the outskirts of the city.
Tulha Sikander
Larkana
