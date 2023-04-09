Arrest of banned BLA leader: PM praises ISI for successful operation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his heartfelt felicitations to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for carrying out a brilliant operation that resulted in the arrest of banned Baloch National Army’s founder Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay. “This operation speaks of outstanding professionalism of our institutions. The arrest will help suppress militancy in Balochistan & usher in a new era of peace,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.
The ISPR, in a press release, the other day said the leading intelligence agency, in a high profile and successful intelligence operation, apprehended a high value target (HVT) Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay, who was a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA). “He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanning over months on various geographical locations,” it was added.
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the...
All political parties want polls, but a fair and equal opportunity required for all before the elections, says Latif
HANGU: One of the two scavengers, who were stated to be brothers, was killed and another sustained critical injuries...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday paid tribute to respected diplomatic historian and researcher...
The apex court has ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14
LAHORE: Former federal ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party ticket-holders on Saturday...