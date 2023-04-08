Russia threatens to scrap Ukraine grain deal

ANKARA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday threatened to abandon a landmark grain deal with Ukraine if obstacles to Moscow´s exports remained.
Negotiated in July by Turkiye and the United Nations, the agreement allows Ukraine -- one of the world´s top grain producers -- to export grain through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. “If there is no further progress in removing barriers to the export of Russian fertilisers and grain, we will think about whether this deal is necessary,” Lavrov told a news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara, alongside his counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The agreement has so far allowed the export of more than 27 million tonnes of grain and agricultural products. It was renewed twice. When it was extended in March, Russia said it would be valid for 60 days instead of the 120 days in the original agreement.
Moscow has been complaining that its side of the agreement, promising the right to export fertiliser, is not being respected. Turkey is pushing for a 120-day extension although it acknowledges that the agreement has not been fully implemented.
“We value the continuation of the agreement which is also important in terms of reducing the global food crisis,” Cavusoglu said. There are no sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilisers to global markets but the problems are related to the secondary sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.
ROME: A bear attacked and killed a jogger on a woodland path in northwest Italy, the first case of its kind, a source...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine on Friday rejected a proposition from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who had...
MOSCOW: Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, freed from a US jail last year, on Friday urged US ex-president Donald Trump...
SEOUL: South Korea, Japan and the United States on Friday urged UN member states to repatriate North Korean workers,...
WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas defended himself on Friday over accusations that he accepted...
LOS ANGELES: A huge black hole is tearing through space, leaving behind a 200,000-light-year-long trail of newborn...