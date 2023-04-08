Al-Aqsa raid

The most recent raid conducted by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, right in the middle of Ramzan, is totally inhumane, illegal and unacceptable. In recent years, the Israeli state has left no stone unturned in curtailing the religious freedoms of Muslims both in Israel and the occupied territories.
This is no less serious and evil than any terrorist attack. Unfortunately, as is always the case with Israel, the world will issue condemnations and then treat these crimes as if they never happened.
Shahid Hussain
Karachi
