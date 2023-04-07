Four motorcyclists held for eve teasing

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested four motorcyclists for allegedly harassing women and one-wheeling in the Ghazikot area of the district.
A police party deployed by District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi arrested four motorcyclists for allegedly harassing women through stunts on their motorbikes and chasing them in the Ghazikot township.
The arrested youngsters, according to police, were also involved in one-wheeling, racing and rash driving while removing silencers from their two-wheelers.People in the city and its suburbs have complained that youngsters taking advantage of the off-duty hours of the police wardens were holding races and one-wheeling on bikes after removing their silencers after Iftar.
“As Eidul Fitr draws near, youngsters start coming on roads with their motorbikes without silencers and racing rashly to create a mess for local residents and passers-by,” said an area resident.
The locals demanded a strict crackdown against such motorcyclists and even against auto mechanics involved in removing silencers from the two-wheelers.Meanwhile, a joint team of the Labour Department and police booked two confectioners, who had hired the services of minor boys as labourers in Oghi and its suburbs.A police official said that raids were carried out by the order of the DPO and cases registered under the Child Labour Laws.
