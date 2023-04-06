Trump’s arrest, indictment litmus test for US judicial system, tweets Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: In a tweet Wednesday, Chairman Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the arrest and subsequent indictment of ex-president of the United States of America Donald Trump will proper USA into uncharted political waters and serve as a litmus test for their judicial system.

Sanjrani took to his Twitter handler to say that as per his personal belief, the arrest of former US President Donald Trump and his subsequent indictment by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records during his 2016 presidential campaign is historic and unprecedented.

“I believe that this development will propel the United States of America into uncharted political waters, and will also serve as a litmus test for the US judicial system which is widely recognised for its fairness.”

The Senate chairman expressed confidence that many people will closely follow and monitor this historic development and its outcome, and he will be among them.

Sanjrani’s tweet adds to the significance being given to the issue and is likely to generate further interest in the ongoing legal proceedings involving the former US President.

Meanwhile, separately, a delegation of the Pakistani Business Community, led by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, called on Chairman Senate and both sides discussed the overall business environment in Pakistan and ways to improve the economic situation of the country.

During the meeting, the Chairman Senate expressed his keen interest in listening to the suggestions of the business community that can lead to a better economic future for Pakistan.

The delegation shared their insights and provided valuable feedback on the current challenges faced by the business community and how the government can support and encourage entrepreneurship and investment in the country.

The Chairman Senate appreciated the delegation for their proactive engagement and promised to work closely with the business community to facilitate economic growth and create a business-friendly environment in the country.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to achieve sustainable economic development and improve the livelihoods of the people of Pakistan.