Action initiated against: Pak national, two US citizens for smuggling hunting trophies to US

KARACHI: The United States authorities have initiated an action against Pakistani national Pir Danish Ali and his associate, a US citizen Jason Keith Bruce, on multiple counts, including smuggling hunting trophies into the United States, said an official announcement of United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.

As per the official press release, a copy of which is accessed by The News, US Attorney of California, Phillip A. Talbert confirmed the arrest of one of the accused US citizen Jason Keith Bruce.

This issue of smuggling of hunting trophies – animals’ carcass or parts of body kept by hunters as trophies - to the US on forged documents by two US citizens with the collaboration of a Pakistani citizen Pir Danish owner of M/s Indus Safaris was pointed out by The News in its December 27, 2022, publication.

According to the official correspondence, copies of which are available with The News, apart from the action of US authorities on its own, the US government in April 2018, also informed the Pakistani government about the issue, sought investigation and action on the said act of the accused persons. In July 2018, the matter was referred for investigation to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi’s Corporate Crime Circle (CCC).

After investigation, FIA’s inquiry officer recommended registering of the case against the accused persons, but FIA zonal board closed the case and forwarded the same to the Pakistan Customs’ Intelligence and Investigation wing. The Customs Intelligence authorities informed The News that the investigation was almost completed, and a case would be registered against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, United States Attorney’s Office quoted US court documents, stating Pakistani citizen Pir Danish was the CEO of a hunting outfitter and guide company, the Indus Safaris, based in Pakistan, and Bruce was a recreational big game hunter, a client of Pir’s company.

Beginning in February 2016, Pir and Bruce conspired to hunt a Ladakh urial - an endangered wild sheep - in Pakistan and smuggle the resulting trophy from Pakistan to the United States.

Both the accused persons agreed to export the Ladakh urial trophy by presenting forged documents purporting to be issued by Pakistani authorities to Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

Later, Bruce paid Pir $50,000 for the hunt, during which he shot a Ladakh urial.

The official announcement further added that on March 29, 2018, Bruce flew into San Francisco International Airport from Pakistan carrying eight trophies in his personal baggage, including the Ladakh urial trophy.

US Customs and Border Protection agents stopped him and alerted the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). After the FWS seized the trophy, Pir and Bruce conspired together to lie to the FWS agents.

Further investigation revealed that, between 2013 and 2018, at least 25 hunters, all clients of Pir’s company, presented forged documents to import at least 97 hunting trophies into the United States.

If convicted of the conspiracy, Pir and Bruce could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. If convicted of the smuggling charge, Bruce could face a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine, and if convicted of the violation of the Endangered Species Act, Bruce could face a prison term of up to one year and a fine of up to $50,000 or both.

This reporter attempted to contact Pir Danish for taking his version but no response was received till the filing of the news report.