Lady Willingdon MS removed

LAHORE: The Punjab government has removed MS of Lady Willingdon Dr Sabahat from the post after prolonged protest of Young Doctors Association (YDA) over the death of a lady doctor allegedly on the premises of the hospital.

The YDA began its protest by closing down OPD of the hospital, and later expanded to other hospitals, including Lady Aitchison, Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital and Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.