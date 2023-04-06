 
Thursday April 06, 2023
Lahore

Two men found dead

By Our Correspondent
April 06, 2023

LAHORE: Two unidentified persons were found dead in different parts of the City on Wednesday. The body of an elderly citizen was found near the Engine Shed in Mughalpura and another man, who was found unconscious in Data Darbar area, expired in hospital. The identity of both the men was yet to be made. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.