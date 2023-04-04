Parking restored in basement of 2 plazas

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha visited three commercial plazas in Shamsabad and Faizabad which have voluntarily removed the illegal showrooms and warehouses in the basement and restored the basements as parking areas as per the approved plan. Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nadarat Ali Shah was also present on the occasion, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha said that 20 such plazas have been identified on Murree Road and Satellite Town, which have built shops and offices in the parking areas in the basement, due to which customers park their vehicles on roads which cause severe traffic jams.

He said that two notices have been issued to such plaza owners while the final notice will be issued next week and if they do not restore the parking areas in the basement, FIRs will be filed against the owners by the Metropolitan Corporation.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha said that the main reason for the traffic congestion on Murree Road is the lack of parking facility in big commercial plazas and in view of financial interests, the owners of such plazas have violated the approved parking in basement and built shops and offices. Liaquat Ali Chatha said that the operation against the encroachment mafia in the commercial plazas will be completed and despite the FIRs, if the parking areas in the basement are not restored, the law will take its course and the Metropolitan Corporation will demolish illegal structures in the commercial plazas.

He appreciated the owners and management of plazas for voluntarily restoring the parking areas. There were warehouses and showrooms in the basement of these plazas, while there was a large amount of garbage and building waste in the basement of a plaza, which has an area of about eight kanals, which has been removed by the Metropolitan Corporation. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Murree Road is being made a model road and a comprehensive operation has been started against encroachments.