Siraj wants to contact political parties for consensus on polls

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has announced contacting all the parliamentary parties for developing consensus among all political parties for holding elections on one day, and offered them the platform of Mansoora to initiate a dialogue among all political stakeholders on election agenda.

No other solution except to approach the masses for final decision seemed viable for ending the prevailing stalemate, he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Sunday. He suggested that the PDM, PPP and the PTI should come to the table before the circumstances would lead to the point of no return. He warned that the situation was leading the country towards anarchy. It could create Libya and Syria like situation if the political leadership did not act wisely, he said.

He said holding polls in two provinces would not bring any stability rather it is feared that it could escalate the crises as nobody would accept the results. He said the poor were paying the price of the fight among the ruling parties and dying in queues at flour distribution centres. He said the people were burning in the fire of inflation, lawlessness and unemployment. He said the PDM and the PTI were least worried about the problems of common man as their governments desperately failed to deliver.

He announced that the JI would launch a protest movement for the rights of the people of Gwadar from May 1 and approach the Supreme Court for the release of Gwadar Right Movement leader Maulana Hidayatur Rahman Baloch. He demanded the rulers solve the problems of the people of Balochistan rather to push them to the wall. He said that the JI would continue to fight for the rights of the people.