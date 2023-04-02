Seminar on democracy

LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) organised a seminar on ‘Problems facing democracy and supremacy of the Constitution’ in a local hotel here on Friday.
A large number of political and social workers, lawyers, academicians and community women participated in the seminar. Speakers including Lahore High Court Bar Association Vice President Rabia Bajwa, human rights activist Peter Jacob, Professor of policy studies Imdad Hussain, and debt justice campaigner Abdul Khaliq urged the political forces to engage in constructive dialogue, respect the supremacy of the Constitution and do not derail the democratic system.
