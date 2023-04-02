Gold rates down Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs400/tola on Saturday following a decline in the international market.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs208,300/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs343 to close at Rs178,584.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $12 to stand at $1,969/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,270/tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,946.15.
Local jewellers claimed that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
