Greeno Sports edge out Downtown Chaudhary Sports

KARACHI: Greeno Sports edged out Downtown Chaudhary Sports by 10 runs in another thrilling Group B fixture of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Needing 18 runs in the final over, Downtown Chaudhary Sports managed only seven runs. The match seemed wide open when Kashif Khan hit Asim Jutt for a boundary on the first ball but the bowler held his nerves better to leave their opponents stranded in the low-scoring affair.

Downtown Chaudhary Sports finished with 125 for seven off 20 overs, after being set a target of 136. Opener Abdullah (24 off 21 balls), Muhammad Yasir (21 off 18 balls) and Abis (20 off 26 balls) fell after getting starts as the innings was kept in check by the duo of Majid Asghar (2-16) and Obaidullah (2-19).