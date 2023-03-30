Private college apologises to HERA

PESHAWAR: A private medical and dental college in Abbottabad has tendered an apology to the Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for not allowing its inspection team to visit the facility.

A press release said the principal of the Frontier Medical and Dental College, Abbottabad made the apology through a letter addressed to HERA Secretary Sajid Inam.

The college management sought forgiveness for not allowing the HERA Review Committee to inspect the institution recently which was assigned to look into the facilities and quality of education there.

The letter of apology held out an assurance to abide by all the applicable rules and regulations of the HERA in the future.“You are, therefore, requested to conduct the inspection at your convenience, please,” read the letter sent by the medical and dental college principal to the HERA secretary.

It is worth mentioning here that as part of its assigned duties, the HERA inspects registered private medical institutions to ensure the quality of education and services. A team from HERA was in Abbottabad early this month to inspect the Frontier Medical and Dental College but its members were not allowed to enter the college, thus obstructing the official task.

HERA Chairman Fazal-e-Qadir took notice of the incident and ordered the management of the college in question to appear before him on March 24. The swift action prompted the college management to make an apology and request the HERA to carry out the inspection at any time.