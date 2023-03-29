14 arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) conducted raids in different areas and netted 14 accused for possessing illegal weapons.
According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi Cantt, R A Bazar, Race Course, Civil Lines, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Jatli, Dhamial, Rawat, and Kalar Syedan police rounded up 14 accused namely Muhammad Umar, Asmatullah, Shakeel, Saqib, Fawad, Arslan, Babar Nawaz, Nasrullah, Faisal ur Rehman, Numan, Rizwan, Ibrahim, Ghulam Sarwar and Safeer Ali and recovered two 9mm pistols, nine 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession. The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.
