Eco-nursery to be set up in national park

Islamabad: A first-ever Eco nursery will be established in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) with an aim to propagate and grow trees and other woody plants for the purpose of reforestation, afforestation, or landscaping.

According to the details, the Plant Sciences Department of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will provide technical facilities and assistance for seed, storage, testing, and treatment in the Eco-nursery that will be the first of its kind in the country.

The modalities are currently being sorted out to establish the eco-nursery that will also be used for plantation, especially in those parts where natural regeneration is low or slow. It will also help get plants of the right size at the right time.

The eco-nurseries are often used to reforest areas that have been damaged by logging, fire, or other disturbances, or to establish new forests in areas where trees are not native. In modern countries, these nurseries also grow trees for use in landscaping projects, such as parks and gardens. In addition to growing trees, many nurseries also sell seedlings, saplings, and other small plants, as well as forestry supplies, such as mulch, soil, and fertilizers.

An official of the climate change ministry said “Given growing challenges to the forest areas, we are reviewing various projects to preserve and promote green cover in the national park. Many segments of the society are willing to join hands to protect Margalla Hills that act like lungs of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.” “The establishment of the first eco-nursery in Islamabad is one of our upcoming projects and it will cater to the needs regarding seed, storage, and treatment of plants. The federal government will provide necessary financial assistance and also supervise this project,” he said.