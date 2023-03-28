Three shopkeepers arrested for hoarding

PESHAWAR: Three shopkeepers were arrested and five others were booked for violating the relevant laws as the provincial government has initiated action against hoarders during Ramazan.

According to the Performance Management and Reforms Unit, as many as 138 business units/shops were inspected by the district administrations across the province and hoarding was found in 16 places.

Under the action against hoarders, 12 business units were sealed and as many units were imposed a fine of Rs139,500. The action was taken to check hoarders of essential commodities in Ramazan. The cases of hoarding were reported from Haripur, Mohmand, Hangu, Upper Dir, Mansehra and Abbottabad.