YDA demands probe into death of lady doctor

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, has suspected foul play in the death of a lady doctor at Lady Wellington Hospital Lahore, demanding an impartial inquiry and report must be submitted within 48 hours.

"The deceased lady doctor, Dr Naseem, didn't die of natural causes; it was a murder," alleged office-bearers of YDA Punjab in a press conference at Lady Wellington Hospital on Monday. A large number of doctors from all over Lahore including Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital were present. Of the YDA office-bearers including Dr Mudassar Nawaz Ashrafi, President, Dr Nauman Chaudhry, Chairman, said the responsibility of lady doctor's death lies with the Punjab Health Department, MS Lady Wellington Hospital, Professor of Gynae Ward and the senior faculty members of the ward.

This tragedy happened because of their dictatorial thinking and anti-doctor policies. We demand that an independent investigation should be conducted, and after a fair and transparent inquiry, the culprits should be punished.

As Dr Naseem has been martyred during duty, therefore, Martyrs Package should be announced for the family. An empowered and high level committee should be formed to submit a report within 48 hours. Till then, the outdoor service of the hospital will be closed. And if pretexts are used, then the protest will be gradually spread throughout Punjab and then expanded to all over Pakistan. Using this as an example, the YDA will raise issues to improve the economic condition of doctors across Punjab and Pakistan. For years, they said, the salaries of doctors have been reduced instead of increasing, due to which they are forced to starve and even commit suicide.

They demanded to announce Shahada package for Dr Naseem, and along with this, all doctors should be given KPI Executive Allowance of 150pc, Conveyance Allowance and HPA induction. At the end of the press conference, prayers were offered for forgiveness of the deceased and it was promised that Young Doctors Association Punjab will not allow any doctor to suffer this persecution in the future and it will fight for their rights with full strength to improve the economic conditions of doctors.