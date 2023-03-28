Indus Hospital, ChildLife Foundation signs MoU

KARACHI: Indus Hospital Health Network (IHHN) and ChildLife Foundation have signed an MoU, for both leading nonprofit health organizations to share best practices particularly Telemedicine.

Moreover, both organizations will also collaborate and develop a mechanism for patient referral at each other’s facilities. The MoU was signed by Dr. Zafar Zaidi, CEO Indus Hospital, and Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation, on behalf of their organizations.

“This collaboration is a testimony of the innovative Telemedicine services ChildLife team has developed and scaled to 130+ government hospitals. We are honored to partner with Indus Hospital to share our telemedicine practices and experience, to save lives with this virtual emergency care model throughout the country. The initiative of building a process for patient-referral with IHHN is really a moment of pride, as this will allow us to spread the cause of providing free-of-cost healthcare services throughout Pakistan,” said Dr. Ahson Rabbani.