27 discount markets set up in Karachi for Ramazan relief

The Sindh government has established 27 special makeshift discount markets in different parts of Karachi in order to ensure the availability of quality food and other essential items to consumers at reduced rates.

This was stated by Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday as he visited one such market established at the Wireless Ground near Kala Pul. The District East deputy commissioner, the Ferozabad assistant commissioner and other officials accompanied him during the visit.

Ghani said that it was obligatory upon the government to provide maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan as every citizen should show responsibility and perform their due role in this regard.

He said the Sindh government had been doing its best for food products and other essential items to remain available to consumers at the special discount market as per the government-notified rate list.

Ghani noted that some of the products being sold in these special markets had lower prices than the rate prescribed in the price list issued by the city commissioner. He appealed to the city’s residents to do their daily shopping at these special markets. Ghani said the Sindh government would increase the number of such special stalls and markets if overcrowding of customers was observed in the existing discount bazaars.

He warned the retailers at the market to sell products to consumers as per the government-notified rate list while also showing complete honesty as they weigh the food items. Ghani also interacted with the customers at the special bazaar and inquired about their problems.

Government action

The Sindh government on Monday imposed fines of Rs2.233 million on 512 illegal profiteers and hoarders across the province, as part of its efforts to curb the practice of hoarding and profiteering.

The move comes amid reports of skyrocketing prices of essential goods, including flour, sugar, and cooking oil, in the wake of the holy month of Ramadan. According to Minister of Universities Sindh Ismail Rahoo, around 100 thrift markets had been set up in all the districts of the province, including Karachi, to provide relief to the common people. He said that the authorities have imposed fines of more than Rs1 million on hoarders and profiteers in Karachi alone, while a large number of shops had also been sealed.

Rahoo added that a flourmill had been sealed for selling substandard flour in Sinjhoro, and the government is taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders. He said that the chief minister Sindh had nominated provincial ministers, special assistants, advisors, and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) MPAs as focal persons for each facility, who would look after the smooth operation and ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon had taken action against 214 profiteers in Karachi. He directed all the deputy commissioners to improve the quality of bachat bazar set up in all the districts of the city and ensure the availability of all food items in the markets.

Memon also directed all the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and officers of the bureau of supply and prices to ensure the implementation of government rates in the markets of the city. The city administration imposed a fine of more than Rs1.3 million in different areas of the city and sealed as many as six shops.