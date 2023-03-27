Govt asked to officially observe International Al-Quds Day

The federal government should officially observe International Al-Quds Day that will be observed on Ramazan 23 across the country.

This demand was made at an Iftar and meeting organised by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) in connection with the coming Al-Quds Day at the Islamic Research Centre in Ayesha Manzil.

Religious scholars from various schools of thought, intellectuals, university teachers, journalists, lawyers, political leaders and representatives of civil society and human rights organisations attended the meeting that was moderated by Qari Abdul Waheed Younis.

The participants agreed on making joint efforts to block the path of anti-national elements working for Israel in Pakistan. They demanded strict legal action against elements working for Israel.

Prominent participants included Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr Mirajul Huda Siddiqui, Sindh Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen President Allama Baqir Zaidi, former member of the Sindh Assembly Major (retd) Qamar Abbas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Israr Abbasi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan leader Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, female intellectual Dr Sadaf Mustafa and Palestine Foundation Pakistan Secretary General Dr Sabir Abu Maryam.

It was said that the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, categorically rejected the Zionist state of Israel. The participants called for unity to highlight the Palestinian cause and fight the Zionist conspiracies.