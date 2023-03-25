Chill after heavy rain in Lahore

LAHORE: The City received heavy to moderate rain here on Friday which turned weather cold, while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the morning and continued in spans till night. The rain inundated several roads which caused traffic problems. As per the figures released by Wasa, the highest rainfall (47 mm) was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk while at Johar Town it was 13 mm. At Jail Road 14 mm rain was recorded, Airport (17 mm), (Gulberg 19.5 mm), Upper Mall (34 mm), Mughalpura (42 mm), Tajpura (25 mm), Nishtar Town (26.9 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (12 mm), Paniwala Talab (33 mm), Farrukhabad (15 mm), Gulshan Ravi (31 mm), Iqbal Town (22 mm), Samanabad (20 mm) and Johar Town (13 mm). Following the rain in the city, Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed accompanied by senior officials visited various city localities as well as disposal stations of Wasa to monitor the post rain operations. Met officials said that a strong westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 24 hours. They predicted that dry weather was expected in southern parts of the country while rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir and heavy falls and hailstorm were likely to occur at few places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was also recorded in other cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Layyah, DG Khan, Jhang, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Nurpur Thal, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, Khanpur, Joharabad, Mangla, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujrat, Barkhan, Sibbi, Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Khuzdar, Dalbandin, Turbat, DI Khan, Bannu, Parachinar, Dir, Takht Bhai, Cherat, Peshawar, Kakul, Balakot, Malam Jabba, Jacobabad, Bahawalpur, Larkana, Rawalakot, Gardhi Dupta, Muzaffarabad and Kotli.

Friday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Tando Jam where mercury reached 34°C while in Lahore it was 23.5°C and minimum was 15.2°C.