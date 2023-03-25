LWMC claims staff remains on roads to clear rainwater

LAHORE:The cleaning operation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued even during heavy rain in the provincial metropolis on Friday.

On the instructions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, Lahore Waste Management Company operation teams, officers and workers were present in the field to ensure timely disposal for the convenience of the citizens.

Instructions have been issued to specifically remove shopping bags and wrappers from the streets and carry out manual sweeping and container clearance process to ensure smooth drainage of water.

More than 6,000 waste containers are also cleared as per the routine operation besides making special cleaning arrangements around all major Jamia Masajid of city in connection with Friday prayer.

According to spokesperson Lahore Waste Management Company, sanitation staff has been deployed at all the choking points of the city to keep the drainage water flowing in the rain. Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood paid visit to various areas including Shadman Market, Aiwan-e-Tejarat, Beadon Road, Temple Road, Mall Road, Jail Road and Alhamra, Governor House and adjacent roads to review the cleanliness operation.

Furthermore, LWMC CEO said that the cleaning teams are on duty at the trucking points made for free flour distribution. He also issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100% attendance of workers in the field.

LWMC CEO has also requested the citizens to avoid spreading garbage in streets and drains. Suggestions related to sanitation staff, machinery, or containers deployed in your area can be registered on LWMC helpline 1139 or on social media, he added.