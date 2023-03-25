It is agonizing for the people of Pakistan that amid non-stop electricity loadshedding, they are now facing the shortage of natural gas too. Like many other localities of Karachi, the supply of gas has been virtually suspended in Liaquatabad, a densely populated area of the metropolis, for the last couple of months.

The highly troubling situation has made all gas-related domestic tasks, particularly cooking, quite difficult. Due to the suspension of gas, which is a basic amenity, people of the area are compelled to buy LPG cylinders, which is very expensive for the middle- and lower-income groups. Therefore, we request the authorities concerned to look into the matter on priority basis and restore normal gas supply at the earliest.

Rumman Iqbal

Karachi