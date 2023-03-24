Pakistan Day UAE President, PM felicitate Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday felicitated Pakistan on Pakistan Day.

The two leaders sent their messages to their respective counterparts in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi congratulated Pakistan and its people. He said that 23rd of March is a momentous day in the history of Pakistan. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, other Muslim leaders and Muslims of South Asia for creating a country.

The envoy said that both the countries are enjoying themselves tremendous historical religious, cultural, diplomatic and economic relations. It is encouraging that our bilateral relations are improving with every passing day in various spheres.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said that positive progress has been witnessed in trade and economic relations of the both brotherly countries. The UAE mission stated in its message that it had expressed hope that as members of the international community, Pakistan and the UAE would continue to play their positive role in the resolution of problems being faced by the world, region and particularly the Middle East.