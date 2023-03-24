NESPAK celebrates 50 years of inception

LAHORE: National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) celebrated 50th anniversary of its inception with great enthusiasm on the eve of Pakistan Day here at NESPAK Headquarters, on Thursday.The event was attended by former managing directors, vice presidents, key clients, engineers and experts of NESPAK.
ISLAMABAD: The scheduled banks received over 26,000 applications under the government’s regular Haj scheme till...
LAHORE: On the directions of caretaker chief minister, a strict warning was issued to Assistant Commissioner Shalimar...
KARACHI: A minor girl was electrocuted to death while playing at her house in Surjani Town on Thursday. Meanwhile, two...
KARACHI: There is a shortfall of 56 percent in the water demand of Karachi, announced the chief executive officer of...
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a message on Pakistan Day that March 23 is an...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has suspended the sentence awarded to a businessman in the National Accountability...