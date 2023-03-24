 
March 24, 2023
NESPAK celebrates 50 years of inception

By APP
March 24, 2023

LAHORE: National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) celebrated 50th anniversary of its inception with great enthusiasm on the eve of Pakistan Day here at NESPAK Headquarters, on Thursday.The event was attended by former managing directors, vice presidents, key clients, engineers and experts of NESPAK.