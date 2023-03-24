Punjab caretaker govt didn’t interfere in election date matter

LAHORE: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the caretaker government didn’t interfere in the matter of election date.He stated this while talking to media after visiting Mazar-e-Iqbal on Pakistan Day here Thursday. Mohsin Naqvi said that many institutions were involved in determining the election date and the decision must have been taken after thinking.

“Imran Khan is the head of the big party, he has levelled allegations and action should be taken after investigation of those allegations,” Mohsin Naqvi said, adding a commission has already been formed to investigate the allegations against the police.

Over a question, he said he would not contest elections and would not do politics but he would work for the welfare of the people. He said Rs5 billion were being spent only on establishment of the Ramazan bazaars across the province. The chief minister said last year the rent of the tent was Rs2.400 billion but the caretaker government wanted to bring this financial benefit to the people.

He said earlier luxury car owners were also getting flour at a subsidised rate, now only the beneficiaries would be given free of charge. He added that people can register for free flour in Benazir Income Support Programme.

He maintained that implementation of the orders to issue ID card to those without chip had started and to ensure transparency, registration was ensured on the computer and system for obtaining flour.

The caretaker CM claimed that so far 50 lakh bags of flour have been distributed to the beneficiaries across Punjab. “To ensure transparent distribution of free flour, I myself going and inspecting the points,” he added.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir, Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik, Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore, deputy commissioner and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the chief minister visited Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid floral wreath, recited Fateha and wrote his comments in the visitor’s book.The chief minister paid tribute to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal in wonderful words. He said that Allama Iqbal presented the concept of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent and woke them up from sleep.

He said that the message of the national poet determined the path of our future and guided us. Pakistan was Allama Iqbal’s dream and there was a dire need to understand his concept of Pakistan.

Our correspondent from Gujranwala adds: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited flour supply centres in Gujranwala, where he inspected the facilities and interacted with the visiting public. The people appreciated the Ramazan package and reported that they received their flour bags in just two minutes without any difficulty. Some people mentioned the non-verification of their CNICs when the CM asked about hiccups in collecting free flour. Some others admitted that their names were not included in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) when Naqvi enquired about it. The CM asked them to get themselves registered with BISP and directed his staff to help register them with the BISP so that they may not face any difficulty in future. The sales staff complained about the slowness of their system. He also verified the quantity of flour bags in the truck by checking weight. Later, the CM visited DHQ hospital where he inspected medical facilities at the trauma centre, checked ventilator beds in the ICU and announced the construction of a new building for an emergency. He asked the patients about the medical facilities and ordered improvements to the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. The doctors should treat patients with compassion because a sweet word can cure half of a patient’s illness, he said and added that the government was striving to improve the medical facilities.

The CM also went to the residence of the mother and daughter who were molested in the precinct of Arup police station in Gujranwala. He expressed his sympathy to them and announced financial assistance of one million for them. The government stands with you and you will be helped in every possible way, he added. IG Police, RPO, commissioner, CPO and deputy commissioner Gujranwala were also present.