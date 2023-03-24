Case registered in attack on reporter’s house

KOHAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department Police on Thursday registered a case in the attack by unidentified terrorists on the house of journalist Syed Yasir Shah, the district correspondent for The News International and Geo.
The case was registered against unknown terrorists under Anti-Terrorism Act and the CTD police and the intelligence agencies launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators.It may be mentioned that unidentified terrorists had attacked the house of a journalist with explosives and had then opened fire with automatic weapons on the house of Syed Yasir Shah Tuesday last.
However, the inmates remained unharmed but the main gate and the house were partially damaged.Syed Yasir Shah has been working as a reporter with The Jang Group since 2007 and has received threatening calls and letters from the unknown militants several times.
