First 3D-printed rocket lifts off but fails to reach orbit

WASHINGTON: The world´s first 3D-printed rocket launched successfully on Thursday, marking a step forward for the California company behind the innovative spacecraft, though it failed to reach orbit.
Billed as less costly to produce and fly, the unmanned Terran 1 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 11:25 pm (0325 GMT Thursday) but suffered an “anomaly” during second-stage separation as it streamed towards low Earth orbit, according to a livestream broadcast by aerospace startup Relativity Space.
The company did not immediately give further details. While it failed to reach orbit, Wednesday´s launch proved that the rocket -- whose mass is 85 percent 3D-printed -- could withstand the rigors of lift-off.
The successful launch came on the third attempt. It had originally been scheduled to launch on March 8 but was postponed at the last minute because of propellant temperature issues.
LOS ANGELES: A student wanted for shooting two school staff in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday was found dead in a...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday warned against “fake news” after Twitter boss Elon Musk tweeted...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he would seek an explanation from Hungary about why...
MOSCOW: Russia´s only active female cosmonaut Anna Kikina on Thursday described a “wonderful” atmosphere during...
NEW DELHI: The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi, celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour on...
TOKYO: A new species of orchid with delicate, glass-like blooms has been discovered by Japanese scientists, who found...