Women’s role in country’s growth stressed

LAHORE: The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation at Fatima Jinnah Medical University organised a seminar on ‘Women in Science and Innovation’.

Member National Assembly Ms Shaista Pervaiz Malik graced the occasion as the chief guest while FJMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal was the Patron-in-Chief.The Business Incubation Centre was officially launched at the seminar, with a call for startup ideas for students, faculty and alumni. The aim of the programme is to transform innovative ideas into startups that are financially viable. When independently supported, these will help in creating jobs, enable fresh graduates to become job providers rather than job seekers, help commercialise new technologies, and strengthen communities and economies.

Director ORIC, Dr Azra Mehmud organised the seminar. During her inaugural talk, she highlighted the gender disparities in health, research and academia. She said that the purpose of this special event was to create awareness about women empowerment. Speakers from various institutions, including Dr Shepar Mirza from LUMS, Dr Ayesha Humayun from Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex, Dr Maryam Hussain from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Dr Aqsa Shabbir from Lahore College for Women University participated as invited speakers.

Former Vice-Chancellor Prof Shamsa Humayun, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Nadeem, Principal Prof Dr Noreen Akmal, Deans Prof Muniza Qayyum, Prof Munazza Iqbal, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Faculty Members of Academic Council and a large number of students attended.

The speakers gave detailed briefings on various topics regarding women empowerment. They said that women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent. Women should make full use of their abilities and play their role in the development of the country and nation.

Member National Assembly Shaista Pervaiz Malik paid tribute to the supervision and leadership of FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and congratulated him on being elected as President, College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan. She said that his philanthropic services in the field of medicine are unparalleled. She said that FJMU is an excellent educational institution where the best medical education is being provided to students.

She appreciated the seminar and said she actively promoted women empowerment in the National Assembly. She said that while the Qur’an, orders women to veil, men are also ordered to keep their eyes down.

Dr Khalid Masood Gondal commended the efforts of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation for organising such a successful seminar. He said that Islam has given the best rights to women, whether mothers, sisters, wives or daughters and has empowered them. The sacrifices of women in our society are unparalleled. Therefore, educated women are very important for building a nation.At the end of the seminar, certificates and souvenirs were awarded to Shaista Parvaiz Malik and other speakers by Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and Director ORIC, Dr Azra Mahmud.