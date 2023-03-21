Tehsil chairman, 10 others killed in Abbottabad attack

Slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Atif Jadoon Khan. — Twitter/ @MominaBasit1/File

ABBOTTABAD: Eleven people, including a tehsil chairman, were killed in a rocket and firing attack here on Monday, a senior police official said.

It was learnt that the chairman of Havelian Tehsil Atif Munsif Khan was killed along with other companions in the attack. His vehicle was also damaged by the fire that erupted after the attack. Havelian Tehsil Chairman Atif Munsif Khan was travelling from Langra village when he was targeted and killed along with his guards and workers.

Two persons were injured in the incident and were taken to a hospital. District Police Officer of Abbottabad Umar Tufail confirmed the incident. When the police and a fire-brigade vehicle reached the site, the car had been burnt to ashes and Atif Munsif Khan along with his companions had died.

Police sources said that in Rescue 1122, police and officials of other departments were engaged in the operation to control the fire. The police cordoned off the site of the attack. Atif Munsif Khan of Basti Sher Khan was the son of former provincial minister Munsif Khan Jadoon.

He was elected tehsil chairman as an independent candidate in the last local government elections. The slain chairman had defeated the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by a huge margin.