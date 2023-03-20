PTI tehsil nazim among eight killed in KP attack

Slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Atif Jadoon Khan. — Twitter/ @MominaBasit1/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and Havelian Tehsil Nazim Atif Jadoon Khan and seven others were killed when their vehicle was attacked by unidentified assailants near the city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Sources privy to the matter claimed that the PTI leader among eight people were killed when unidentified assailants targeted their vehicle with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) near Havelian, adding that the vehicle caught fire following the rocket attack.

Police said that the attackers ambushed Jadoon’s vehicle near Langra area of Abbottabad District when he was on his way home after offering fateha in a nearby village.

According to the police officials, the incident seemed to be linked to an old enmity.

After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the crime scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medicolegal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jadoon, after winning the 2022 municipal election as an independent candidate, had joined the Imran Khan-led PTI.

Contrary to the sources’ claim, the police, however, said that the PTI leader was killed in a firing incident.

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed and others prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace.

Taking to Twitter, Javed urged the provincial government to immediately bring the criminals to justice.



