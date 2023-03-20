Huge cache of arms recovered from Chaman terrorists hideout

Image of weapons and ammunition including rockets, fuzes, sub machine and heavy machine guns and ammunition recovered during an extensive search and sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Chaman area on March 19, 2023. — ISPR

QUETTA: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Rehman Kahul, Chaman, and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suicide jackets and rockets from suspected terrorists’ hideouts.

An IBO was carried out to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent terror incidents, including the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chaman and surrounding areas, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

During an extensive search and sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Chaman area, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, was recovered.

As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, the location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier this month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir emphasised that a “handful of misguided elements” couldn’t break the resolve of the people of Balochistan and that the “armed forces are committed to peace” in the province.