Three terrorists killed in Awaran: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the Awaran district of Balochistan.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was initiated on March 15 to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area, south of Awaran.
The terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices (IED) incidents along the Turbat-Awaran Road and surrounding areas.
“Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last three days,” said the ISPR.
A party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout, the military’s media wing said, adding that on being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces.
During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered, it said. “Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.
LAHORE: Five more NAB witnesses on Saturday testified before an accountability court in Lahore that Prime Minister...
RAWALPINDI: Relief operation by Japan in collaboration with NATO for earthquake victims in Turkiye has started from...
QUETTA: Eight members of a family, including children, died when flash floods swept away their vehicle in the Awaran...
ISLAMABAD: China has shown its willingness to work with Pakistan to accelerate the construction of China Pakistan...
NAB Peshawar closed an inquiry into the allegations of assets beyond known sources of income against Amir Muqam
Leading civil society organisations intellectuals called upon political parties to forge consensus for elections...